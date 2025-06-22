Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $320.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.