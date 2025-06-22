Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

