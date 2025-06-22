World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $7,063,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054,490 shares in the company, valued at $103,730,480.40. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.58 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

