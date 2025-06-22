Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 224 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $780.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.