Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $202,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $205,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 27.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $286.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

