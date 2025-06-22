65,874 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $565,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

