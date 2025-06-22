Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $12.36 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

