North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $253,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

