Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stake Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,148 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after buying an additional 246,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,536,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.61 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

