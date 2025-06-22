Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,011.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

