Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

C opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

