Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,710 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

