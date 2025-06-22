28,555 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 156,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

