Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $339,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

