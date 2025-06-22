LVZ Inc. Buys New Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.74. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

