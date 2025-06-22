Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $180.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

