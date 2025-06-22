LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF makes up 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,541,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPLC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

