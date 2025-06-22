Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

