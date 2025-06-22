LVZ Inc. Sells 11,122 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.