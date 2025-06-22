LVZ Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RSPT opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

