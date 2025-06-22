LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,396 shares during the period. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $63,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

