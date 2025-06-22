Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AVGE opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

