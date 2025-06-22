LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

