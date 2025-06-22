GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Purchased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. GRAVITY accounts for 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in GRAVITY were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GRAVITY by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of GRAVITY by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRAVITY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GRAVITY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GRAVITY by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GRAVITY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.27. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 19.17%.

GRAVITY Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

