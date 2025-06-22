Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

