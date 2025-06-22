Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,963,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

UDR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

