iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $71.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $788.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

