Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

