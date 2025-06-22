JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.