JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Performance
JD stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
