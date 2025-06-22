Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.