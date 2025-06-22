Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,622,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.