Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

