Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

