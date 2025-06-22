Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $149.62 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

