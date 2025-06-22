Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Incyte by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after acquiring an additional 544,080 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3%

INCY stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

