Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 33,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.75.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

