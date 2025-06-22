NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.96 ($14.90) and last traded at €12.96 ($14.90). 38,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.20 ($15.17).

NORMA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average is €13.82.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

