iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.27 and last traded at C$28.23. Approximately 79,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 174,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.18.
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.
