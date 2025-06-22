Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €48.40 ($55.63) and last traded at €48.40 ($55.63). 18,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.25 ($56.61).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.93.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.