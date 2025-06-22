Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.57 ($7.55) and last traded at €6.57 ($7.55). Approximately 499,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.85 ($7.87).

Evotec Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.06 and its 200 day moving average is €7.48.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

