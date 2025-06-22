Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €73.95 ($85.00) and last traded at €74.05 ($85.11). 40,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.20 ($86.44).

Bilfinger Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.41.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

