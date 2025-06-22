Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 15,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

