Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IGM opened at $106.11 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

