Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,161,000.

VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

