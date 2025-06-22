Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,932 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

