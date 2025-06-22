Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

