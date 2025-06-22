Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

MSI opened at $406.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.72 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

