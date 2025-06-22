MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $132.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $111.55 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

