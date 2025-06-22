OxenFree Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OxenFree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

