Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,151 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,151 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 2.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.0%

LDOS stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

